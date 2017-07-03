Young girl killed in ATV Accident

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department responded to a called in Hurley, VA at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2017. An ATV accident happened in a wooded area off of Coon Branch Road.

When investigators arrived they found an 8-year-old girl had been killed in the accident. Deputies said she had been riding the ATV with another girl who was taken to Buchanan General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the accident was apparently a mechanical failure. Officials said neither the victim nor the survivor were wearing helmets.

"My heart goes out to the family of the little girls involved in this tragic accident," said Sheriff Ray Foster. "I want them to know my office is there for anything they need during the tough time. I would like to remind everyone who enjoys the outdoors to be especially careful this holiday season."

The victim was also taken to Buchanan General Hospital for examination by the local coroner. Because both girls are juveniles, their names are not being released.