Golf Fans Arrive for Day 1 of The Greenbrier Classic

Monday was the first day of Greenbrier Classic festivities and hundreds of fans were already on the course.

Fans watched the pros walk the course and practice on the driving range.

Those we talked with said even though not many of the big names are at The Greenbrier yet, Monday was a great day to get up close and personal with the pros.



"I'd prefer it this way," Florida resident, Judd Ettinger, said. "You get closer to the players, and meet people and not have to worry about the crowds. It's a big plus."

"I'm waiting to see like Phil Mickelson," Kentucky resident, Beth Bandelow, said. "He's my hero. So, I want to see him and just watch some golf."

Those our crew talked with said Monday and Tuesday are some of the best days to get next to the pros and close to the greens.

More of the professional golfers will arrive Tuesday to practice on the Old White TPC.