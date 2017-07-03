Brush fire along I-64 in Greenbrier County

Firefighters responded to a large brush fire on Monday, July 3, 2017. It happened during the early afternoon hours near Mile Marker 155. That is right past the Sam Black Church exit.

Drivers were traveling through thick white smoke that rose from the shoulder of the highway in the westbound lanes. Several fire departments were headed to the scene at around 2 p.m., meanwhile individual firefighters were working to put out the blaze until the trucks arrived.

Travelers are advised to use caution in the area and watch out for first responders. There is no word on what may have started the blaze.