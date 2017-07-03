National Media Arrives for The Greenbrier Classic

The Greenbrier Classic is here and with it comes a lot of set up. One crew that arrived on the grounds of the Old White TPC is CBS Sports.

Their crew travels with nearly a dozen trucks, carrying everything from cameras and antennas to audio production equipment.



The crew traveled through the night on Sunday from last weekend's golf tournament in Maryland, to begin setting up their production trucks for this week's classic.

CBS Sports Director of Golf Operations Steve Gorsuch said their team works around the clock to set up for The Greenbrier Classic's national broadcast.

"Primarily, we park the production trucks and get them energized, we get them powered up and air conditioning rolling into them," Gorsuch said. "Then [Tuesday] our crew, who's traveling [Monday], start unloading the trucks and running fiber optic cables on the course."

The CBS Sports production trucks are off limits to the general public, but they're located next to Center Court at Creek Side. CBS' crew is setting up camera and studio equipment in the 18th tower Monday.

You can catch live coverage of the Greenbrier Classic's third and fourth round, right here on CBS 59, starting at 3 Saturday afternoon.