Man kept wife’s body in freezer for 8 years to collect her Social Security

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) – The heirs of a Sun City Center man who hid his wife’s body in a freezer so he could collect her Social Security benefits has repaid the Social Security Administration for the money he took.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said the heirs of Allan Dunn sold his condo and then paid $15,743.14 to the Social Security Administration.

Allan Dunn and his wife, Margaret Dunn, lived together in Sun City Center until Mrs. Dunn passed away at home in 2002.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Mr. Dunn concealed his wife’s death by placing her body in a freezer in their home. He then collected her Social Security benefits until his own death in 2010.

In all, he improperly collected $92,088 in federal benefits.

Following Mr. Dunn’s death, authorities discovered that Mrs. Dunn had died eight years earlier.

Upon his death, Mr. Dunn’s sole asset was the condo where he and his wife had resided.

His heirs, who were unaware that he had concealed his wife’s death, agreed to waive their rights to inherit the condominium and to put it up for sale.

The condo has since been sold.

After paying the back taxes, sales costs, and amounts owed to the condominium association, the remaining sales proceeds of $15,743.14 were paid to the United States.