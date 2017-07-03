West Virginia ACLU files lawsuit over Facebook post arrest - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia ACLU files lawsuit over Facebook post arrest

Posted: Updated:

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man is suing state and county officials for violating his First Amendment rights after he was arrested for a Facebook post that officials contended was a terroristic threat.
    
News outlets report the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed a lawsuit Friday stating state police and the Hancock County prosecutor's office wrongfully arrested and pursued prosecution against David Jones in 2015.
    
The lawsuit says Jones was arrested without a warrant and held for nearly a month with bail set at a high amount for a post criticizing county officials that read, "I will hunt them down and put a bullet in their head (if) ANYTHING drug related ever happens to either of my girls."

The criminal case against Jones was dismissed in 2016.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.