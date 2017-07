Emergency responders were called to the scene of an accident at around 10 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2017. It happened on Route 52 above Tank Hill in the Elkhorn area of McDowell County. There was only one vehicle involved and it rolled over, coming to a rest on its top.

Crews from Northfork Fire Department and State Troopers with the Welch Detachment responded to the call. There is no word on what caused the accident. Officials said their were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.