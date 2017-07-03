Senior Alert issued for Lee County, VA man

Virginia State Troopers and the Lee County Sheriff's Department are asking for help from the community to find an elderly man who has been missing since Friday, June 30, 2017. Clayton Ray Baird, 81, was last seen at his home in Pennington Gap, VA at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Deputies said he has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Mr. Baird is a white man who stands 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 190-pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. Mr. Baird was wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, black boots and a black baseball hat with an eagle on it.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 276-346-1131. Information about the disappearance can also be found online at the Virginia Senior Alert System's web site.