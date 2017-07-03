Fireworks sale licenses up 8 percent in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - Licenses for the sale of fireworks are up by 8 percent in West Virginia compared with last year.



The State Fire Marshal's Office tells The Register Herald of Beckley that 56 permanent locations are selling fireworks this year, plus 191 temporary ones like tents and pop-ups. Sparklers and novelty items are sold a further 149 locations around the state.



A state law passed last year requires temporary retailers to pay a $500 fee to the fire marshal, while permanent locations pay a $1,000 fee. Spokesman Tim Rock says the licensing fees have generated $187,000 this year.



Retailers are also required to provide proof of insurance with a minimum coverage of $1 million. People who buy fireworks also pay a 12 percent fireworks safety fee on top of the sales tax.

