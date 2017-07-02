DOH Worker Flown to Hospital Following Construction Zone Accident

According to our sister station, WBOY, a Division of Highways worker was injured in an accident Friday morning (6/30) in Taylor County.

The accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. in a construction zone on U.S. Route 119, three miles north of the Four Corners intersection.

DOH workers said a truck hauling large, round bales of hay lost its brakes and hit a piece of DOH equipment, injuring the operator, according to officials on scene.

The worker was flown to a hospital by HealthNet with serious injuries, officials said.

Traffic was affected in both directions for several miles.

The Grafton Volunteer Fire Department, Taylor County EMS, and the West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene.