Sunday afternoon (7/2) troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment responded to a domestic disturbance.

Troopers arrived at the home of Kevin Roark who was later placed under arrest. Troopers said there was already a warrant out for his arrest for an armed robbery that took place back in June at the Maybeury Food Mart.

Roark now faces charges of attempted second degree robbery as well as domestic violence charges.