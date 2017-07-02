Safe driving tips for Holiday travelers

With the July 4th holiday just around the corner many people hit the roads for a weekend getaway. Triple A reports this weekend is expected to be one of the busiest for traveling. With so many cars out on the roads it's important to remember safety comes first.

Triple A says more than 37 million drivers are expected to be out on the roads this weekend. Because of all that extra traffic, it's important to stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

"We stay off our phones as we drive by on the road and if someone needs to use a phone it would be the passenger who picks up the phone and gives directions," said holiday traveler Camelia Davis.

It's also important to get plenty of sleep before your trip and while it isn't always possible, try to avoid driving alone.