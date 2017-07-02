Pensacola College music group performs for church in Raleigh County

Members of Victory Baptist Church in Beaver are dedicating their Sunday service to America.

As a part of the celebration, the church hosted the Pensacola College Christian Music group, a band made up of students at the college who performed both religious and patriotic songs.

"It's exciting. We have a special service just for this. We were actually just in Virginia. We were able to go to Washington D.C., for the first time for a few people in the group so after seeing that, as well as this Sunday, it should be a wonderful Sunday," said Pensacola Christian College Representative Gib Saint Jean.

The musical group travels the country performing in front of hundreds of different churches and audiences