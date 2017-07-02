Pensacola College music group performs for church in Raleigh Cou - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Pensacola College music group performs for church in Raleigh County

Posted: Updated:
By Julianne Mackey, Reporter
Connect

Members of Victory Baptist Church in Beaver are dedicating their Sunday service to America.

As a part of the celebration, the church hosted the Pensacola College Christian Music group, a band made up of students at the college who performed both religious and patriotic songs. 

"It's exciting. We have a special service just for this. We were actually just in Virginia. We were able to go to Washington D.C., for the first time for a few people in the group so after seeing that, as well as this Sunday, it should be a wonderful Sunday," said Pensacola Christian College Representative Gib Saint Jean.

The musical group travels the country performing in front of hundreds of different churches and audiences

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.