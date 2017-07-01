Body Found in California Identified as Missing 5-Year-Old

It was a heartbreaking end to the search for a missing South Pasadena boy. The body of that little boy, Aramad Andressian Junior was been found near Lake Cachuma, which brings an end to the search that has been going on for months. It all began after the little boy vanished after a family outing to Disneyland in April.

That boy's father, Aramazd Andressian Senior is charged with murder, but is expected to enter a plea of not guilty to murder. Aramazd Andressian Sr. of South Pasadena, is charged with killing him to spite his estranged wife. "I need more time with my client. I obviously need to speak to the district attorney office and law enforcement concerning this case. It would be premature for me to make a comment or any kind of comments given gravity of this case without having done that," Aramazd Andressian Seniors Lawyer, Ambrosio Rodriguez said.

If convicted, Aramazd Andressian Senior' could face 25 years to life in prison.

Officials will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.