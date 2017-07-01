Arizona Man Arrested For Flying Drone Over Wildfire - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Arizona Man Arrested For Flying Drone Over Wildfire

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Arizona -

A man accused of flying a drone over a major Arizona wildfire has been arrested. Authorities said he interrupted firefighting efforts on a blaze that forced thousands of people from their homes.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Saturday (7/1) that 54-year-old, Gene Alan Carpenter of Prescott Valley, was in custody on charges of endangerment and unlawful operation of an unmanned aircraft.

Police said they tracked Carpenter down after spotting a man near a white van in the area flying the drone on June 24. Police said earlier this week the drone circled an official firefighting plane, posing a threat that grounded the official 14 aircrafts, including helicopters and air tankers.

