A Kentucky Teenager is Accused of Killing Her Parents

A Kentucky teenager along with her boyfriend are charged with killing her parents.

For the past three weeks police investigated a shooting that left a couple dead inside their Kentucky home.

A 16 year old who is not being named due to her age and her 22 year old boyfriend, Christopher Evans are facing murder charges. The two are accused of killing her parents.

Police are unsure if drugs are involved or if it was just an act of anger.

The case will start out in juvenile court for the girl, but she can be charged as an adult.