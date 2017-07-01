Nevada Legalizes Recreational Marijuana

At the stroke of midnight Saturday morning (7/1) the silver state turned green. Nevadans can now buy recreational marijuana legally. Nevada is the fifth state in the U.S. to allow the recreational purchase of marijuana.

In Las Vegas, all of the dispensaries selling recreational pot opened their doors at midnight on Saturday (7/1). However, the product will only be sold to those 21 years of age or older, and it can only be smoked in the privacy of your home.

One dispensary owner said the first day was busy, "My God! It is nuts, and we are celebrating! You can see it's about noon, right? And we still have a line around the block!" Scott Duseath said.

Prices there range anywhere from $7 to $9 per gram, plus tax. People can buy a larger quantity, but they will have to shell out $20 or more.

It's important to remember people can only buy up to one ounce per transaction.