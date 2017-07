Shortly after noon on Saturday (7/1) 911 Dispatchers reported a vehicle fire on I-64.

The vehicle was near the 56 mile marker on I-64 westbound.

Both Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded on the scene where they put out the fire.

No injuries were reported and officials said the cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

The incident did cause two lanes on I-64 to close for a short amount of time, but all lanes have since reopened.