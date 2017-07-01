Former Doctor Shots Up NYC Hospital Killing One and Injuring More

Police are still trying to understand what led a doctor to shoot up a New York City hospital. That shooting left one doctor dead and six other people wounded. CBS News reported the gunman, who died during the rampage, was forced to resign from the hospital two years ago.

The first 911 call came just before 3 p.m. on Friday (6/30) after an active shooter penetrated the upper floors of the Bronx Lebanon Hospital. "Responding patrol units quickly determined several had been shot on 16th and 17th floors by a lone gunman armed with an assault rifle," the NYPD Commissioner, James O'Neill said.

According to numerous reports, Bello had resigned from the hospital in 2015 after six months, to avoid charges of sexual harassment. "He said he was gonna do this, I didn't hear him say it, but talking among us, he said it. and he did it," said a hospital employee.

First responders entered the building and employees were instructed to hunker down and wait for help. "They put everybody in the one room and everybody laid down on the floor. My heart started beating and I prayed. I called my pastor to pray for us," said another hospital employee.

Gonzalo Carazo was on the 12th floor, "I saw blood on the floor. I saw a doctor with blood on his hands," he said.

EMT Robert Maldonado and his partner had just arrived with a patient when they were called up to the 9th floor to assist with a victim. "I already put pressure on the exit and the entrance wound. My partner assisted me. The police department helped us lift him and carry him all the way down to the ER," Maldonado said.

The gunman was found on the 17th floor, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. An AR-15 assault rifle was found by law enforcement nearby.