Nightclub Shooting Leaves 28 Injured

Little Rock Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an Arkansas nightclub. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (7/1) leaving at least 28 people injured.

Police said the shooting happened at the Power Ultra Lounge. Investigators believe gunfire unloaded after a dispute at the concert. The Associated Press is reporting the dispute might be gang-related.

Police said all 28 shooting victims are alive, with the youngest being 16 years old. One victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable.

"We do not believe this was an act of terror nor do we believe it was an active shooter, our injured individuals are in area hospitals," said the Police Chief for the Little Rock Police Department, Kenton Buckner.

The state suspended the club's liquor license and the city's mayor said the nightclub will be shut down.