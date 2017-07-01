Resort staff complete final preparations for the Greenbrier Classic

Staff with The Greenbrier Resort are working around the clock this weekend to smooth bunkers, clear cart paths and finalize tournament preparations.

Grounds keepers have more than 130,000 square feet of greens, 25 acres of fairways and 30 acres of rough they're manicuring for the tour players. Tournament Operations Manager Jeffrey Moorefield says they've also set up hospitality areas on holes 16, 17 and 18, along with a public viewing area on hole number 18.

"There's always changes year after year. You're going to change where you put things and adjust. Obviously the layout of the grounds is a little different and while that's a challenge I think it's made for some really great new areas like 18 here on the hill side. It's just a natural area for people to sit down and watch golf," said Tournament Operations Manager Jeffrey Moorefield.

As the Golf Course Superintendent, Josh Pope has worked hard to prepare the course because he knows start of The Greenbrier Classic this year also marks a major milestone for the Resort, and the entire White Sulphur Springs community.

"It's extremely exciting but I think it's more so for the community and the resolve that the community has had. I think it's going to be very emotional for a lot of people this year, bouncing back after the flood," said Pope, Old White TPC Golf Course Superintendent.