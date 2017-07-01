Mountaineer Automotive Celebrates 3 year Anniversary



Mountaineer Automotive in Beckley added a few antique rides to their inventory on Saturday.



The dealership kicked off its Third Anniversary Cruise -In Celebration.

It featured live entertainment, a car show, free food, games and activities for the kids and a racing simulator.

"We're just happy to be apart of the community and provide income in the form of jobs for the community and also be able to give back something to our customers. so we just like to celebrate and throw a party every anniversary that we have we'll take a chance to celebrate with our friends and neighbors," Marketing Director, Jennifer Farley said.

T-shits, prizes and trophies were all given to the winners of the cruise-in car show.