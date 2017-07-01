Alderson's Annual Charity 5-K Returns

It's a small town known for hosting the largest July 4 celebration in the state.

Alderson's Independence Day Festival is back and in full swing after being canceled last year following the floods.

On Saturday, dozens of residents hit the streets in heart of the town for a good cause.

The annual Run For Snacks 5-k was held to raise funds for students in Greenbrier County. All to ensure they have access to

healthier food options and nutrition.

"Children are a vital element in our community. You have to take care of them," organizer, Phyllis Auvil said. "We don't want kids going hungry on the weekends or eating unhealthy foods, so we provide five snacks for them on Friday evening to take home. We have an average of about 147 kids".



The fundraiser is all part of the town's signature July 4 festival. Several days of live entertainment, food vendors, a parade, sporting races and a big fire works show. An annual tradition Phyllis and her husband Randy look forward to each year.



"All the people from out of town come and appreciating what we appreciate, you know, appreciating the things our town has to offer and the people in our community," Phyllis said.



This year the town is celebrating 56 years.



"Oh it's a great feeling a lot of patriotism around the area and a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of participation in the events," Randy said.

On Sunday the festival will continue with a worship service followed by a white water canoe race on the Greenbrier River