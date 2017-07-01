Turkey Spur Overlook Reopens

The popular Turkey Spur overlook reopened with support from community members in Grandview, WV.

The National Park Service partnered with Friends of New River Gorge National River to reopen of the Turkey Spur overlook. The overlook is located in the Grandview area of New River Gorge National River.

The Turkey Spur overlook has been a local favorite for years, offering stunning views 1,000 feet above the New River. The NPS made improvements to the overlook’s boardwalk and steps in 2015, but it was all burned a few months later.

The Turkey Spur Fire started as arson and quickly spread, burning 35 acres of hardwood forest. The fire wiped out much of the newly improved overlook, which damaged all the progress made.

Despite the incident, people raised money to rebuild the burned portion of the overlook. In just four months, Friends of New River Gorge National River raised over $20,000 to rebuild what was lost. This was all made possible with help from agencies like the Carter Family Foundation, Beckley Area Foundation, Robert and Margaret Sayre Fund, and local community residents. More support was provided by volunteer groups, who put their time and effort into rebuilding.

On Friday (6/30) an opening ceremony was held to thank donors and to officially reopen the overlook to the public. “We are so grateful for the significant contribution of both funds and labor from our Friends group, as well as from many community members and businesses, ” said Grandview Park Superintendent, Lizzie Watts.