Lewisburg Farmers Market offers new pop up kitchen

At the Lewisburg Farmers Market, you can shop produce and meats from local vendors, but now they're offering a new feature where you can also sample the food. The market is hosting a new pop up kitchen so people can try local foods and ingredients prepared by area chefs.

On Saturday the pop up kitchen served Spanish paella with greens, chicken and sausage. The ingredients were all supplied by market vendors. Organizers of the Farmer's Market say they're hoping this new feature will attract more people to their weekly event.

"People want to taste the food before they buy and we wanted to give them that opportunity and we wanted to educate people about the quality of food they can get at the Lewisburg Farmers Market. That's why we're having the pop up kitchen. We hope to have samples every week and guest chefs on a regular basis," said Lewisburg Farmers Market Secretary Tenley Shewmake.

The Market is located between the Post Office and the Lewisburg United Methodist Church. It begins every Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 1:00 p.m.