'Inside West Virginia Politics' Launches on WVNS

We are off and running on our new Sunday public affairs program, "Inside West Virginia Politics." For 30-minutes every week, we will focus on on the issues and news makers who are making headlines, that matter to the Mountain State. Certainly at the forefront of our interview with Governor Justice, the recently completed 21-day special legislative session, that produced a budget he refused to sign. He says it had too many cuts; and did not fund worthwhile programs.

"We turned our back on our vets; and we turned out back on tourism; and we turned our back on the teachers. We could have exempted people from the social security state tax. We didn't do it. We don't have a dollar, not one dollar, to promote this state for tourism," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

The Governor blames the Legislature, and even issued a report card on its budget. Tune in Sunday for "Inside West Virginia Politics" to find out the grade. On the other hand, Governor Justice praised lawmakers for passing his multi-million dollar roads program, that could involve 500-different road construction projects.

"They're big they're small, they're everything. But it will absolutely drive tens of thousands of jobs to us, all kinds of revenue. And then in addition to that, it will drive tourism, it will drive manufacturing. It will give people the ability to get here, and get away," said Governor Justice.

The governor also talks about a bond referendum that voters must approve, for the plan to happen.

