59News Presents Check to Help Local Food Banks

It was a good day to lend a hand to those in need.

Friday, 59 News presented the check to the United Way of Southern West Virginia and the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley from our annual Nexstar Media Group's Founder's Day of caring.

Donations were collected from across the region in Greenbrier, Mercer, and Raleigh Counties.

All together, with the help of our friends at Beckley and Princeton Fire Departments and the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department, our teams managed to raise just under $25,000.

"If every company were like Nexstar and 59 News, the world would be a little better place, we sure wouldn't have a hard time feeding people," United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director, Margaret O'Neal, said. "You know it's just a great way for that company to shine, to let people know that you give back and you care about the communities you serve."

"So having the first responders, the police, the firemen that come out and help us with these events," United Way of the Greenbrier Valley Executive Director, Erin Hurst, said. "We are just so grateful and so thankful for their support and their help, and keeping us safe, and also helping with the boot drive."

The money raised from the boot drive will go to benefit local food banks.