Team Effort helps homeowners live easier in Raleigh County

A group of volunteers spent the day outside helping one homeowner in Raleigh County. For the past two weeks, students with Team Effort have been building living accommodations for homeowners who cannot build themselves.

Campers like Fox Wilmot say working hard and getting out in the community is his favorite part about putting his faith into action.

"Sitting in a church service, you put some money in a pot and sometimes you don't know where it goes but with this you're out here working on everything, right next to the person's house you're helping," Wilmot said.

Wilmot was one of the dozens of campers who will spend the next five weeks working in Raleigh County and the surrounding area offering volunteer service for homeowners.

"Our mission is to equip the students to do the work, but also to bring them closer to Jesus Christ," said Team Effort Camp Co-Director Charlie Holliday.

Southern West Virginia is not the only area the organization serves. The Florida based group helps homeowners in all corners of the country.

"Team Effort is an interdenominational camp so we bring in all denominations together in one mission under Christ and we serve homeowners everywhere around the country, building them whatever they need and also providing the youth groups with the camps to help them grow closer to Christ," Holliday added.

If you would like to get involved with Team Effort or learn more about their youth group, visit their website.