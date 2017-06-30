Last Minute Preps for Greenbrier Classic

As the countdown to The Greenbrier Classic begins, people here at The Greenbrier Resort are making last minute preparations.

After completing the largest task of rebuilding the whole Old White TPC course The Greenbrier Resort is just about ready for the classic.

They have a few minor touch ups to tend to and then it will be done.

"We're painting somethings and the maintenance guys are putting the final touches on the courses and making sure we have all the passes and credentials and everything for the volunteers ready so all the little things, but the bulk of the work has been done and we know its here and we're really excited about it being here," Cam Huffman, Director of Sports Public Relations, said.



It meant a lot for not only residents, but for The Greenbrier workers as well to have things up and running for The Classic.

"It's a huge motivational factor for our employees to get back out and have everything ready as well, so we knew it would get done," Huffman said.



Not only did the course have to be fixed but they had to do the setup with all the stands and bleachers.

But now everything is set up and ready to go for spectators, there is even a new addition for kids to look forward to.



"We'll have a youth autograph area, it will be just off the 18th green where youth can get autographs, without having to fight the adults to get to their favorite player so that will be neat,"Huffman said.



The Greenbrier Classic begins July 3, 2017. PGA Tour tournament play begins July 6.