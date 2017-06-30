4th of July Travel Safety

With the 4th of July right around the corner, Americans started to pack their bags to travel all across the country, some of them are coming to West Virginia.

Fireworks, family, friends, and food. People travel across the country for all of these things on the 4th of July. The increased traffic means officers across the state have to keep a close eye on highways and roads across the region, especially for people who are trying to get where they're going a little too quickly.

"Speed limit on 460 is 55 a lot of people get off the interstate where it's 70 but you've got to slow down to 55. Be careful, watch out for other drivers if you see anybody driving reckless give us a call, we'll be doing extra patrols throughout the entire city," Detective James Fox, said.

Police said there's nothing wrong with having a few drinks to celebrate the day. Officers will be watching drivers to keep the roads safe.

Bluefield Police said a DUI checkpoint will be set up on Bluefield Avenue to keep drunk drivers off the roads. For anyone who has relatives or friends coming into town do them a favor, be sure to mention West Virginia is a hands-free state, so don't talk or text while behind the wheel. A bluetooth headset is perfectly acceptable.

If you need to know more on West Virginia driving laws you can go to the Bluefield Police Department's Facebook.