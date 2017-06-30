New Virginia Law Takes Effect

A new law in Virginia is clarifying the rules of the road.

According to the new law, use of the left lane for anything other than passing or making a left turn can now cost you. The minimum fine is $100 and will not go higher than $250. Some said they support it and find left lane hogs an inconvenience.

"I don't get too close, I don't like to follow the car in front of me so I'll get in the right hand lane and pass them it's fun to watch in the rear view mirror to see how long they stay out there because everyone will be passing them in the right hand lane," Patricia McMillion, said.

The law will go into effect Saturday, July 1.

