Miners Baseball Firework Show: One Like No Other

The Miners Baseball team is putting on a firework display after their game against the Chillicothe Paints on July 3rd at Linda K. Epling Stadium.

According to the Director of Marketing for the Miners, Jim Holland, this show will be one of the best in the area.

"I've seen a lot of firework shows at ballparks at all levels, including major league, and this show cannot be topped," said Holland.

The game begins at 7:05pm and the firework show will follow immediately after.

