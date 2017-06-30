PGA Tour Announces Field for 2017 Greenbrier Classic - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

PGA Tour Announces Field for 2017 Greenbrier Classic

By Brandon VanSickel, Sports Director
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -

 The stage for the 2017 Greenbrier Classic is set. The officially field has been finalized and the tournament is set to begin on Thursday, July 6th. Players will begin to arrive at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV this weekend and take advantage of practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday of tournament week.

 This year's field includes 5 players currently ranked in the Top 25 of the FedEx Cup Rankings in addition to all 6 of the previous Greenbrier Classic winners. Headlining the field are Greenbrier Sporting Club members Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson. The tournament will also feature a pair of additional exemptions in 2016 West Virginia Amateur Champion and WVU Golfer, Alan Cooke along with Web.Com player, 3-time BNI Champion, and former Marshall University golfer, Christian Brand.

 The 2017 Greenbrier Classic Field:

http://www.pgatour.com/tournaments/the-greenbrier-classic/field.html 

