PGA Tour Announces Field for 2017 Greenbrier Classic

The stage for the 2017 Greenbrier Classic is set. The officially field has been finalized and the tournament is set to begin on Thursday, July 6th. Players will begin to arrive at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV this weekend and take advantage of practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday of tournament week.
The West Virginia University football team added a few roster additions over the weekend.
The NBA handed out its end of the year awards Monday evening and a West Virginia native took home a big prize. Mike D'Antoni, head coach of the Houston Rockets, won the 2017 NBA Coach of the Year Award.
The Greenbrier Resort announced they will hold their annual Greenbrier classic July 3-9 but getting to this point wasn't easy after the floods destroyed their golf course.
On Saturday, Greenbrier Resort Owner Jim Justice announced the newest Member of the Greenbrier Team. PGA Tour Professional Phil Mickelson is coming off a 2016 Ryder Cup Victory and is ready to lend a hand to White Sulphur Springs.
Phil Mickelson is playing in the Greenbrier Classic this year at a tournament where he's never made the cut.
Former University of Houston receiver picked to lead the Mountaineers' receiving corps for the 2016 season.
