Backlash over DMV fees

People lined up at the DMV to take care of services before fees rise

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles raised vehicle and driving service fees through a senate bill that will go into affect on July 1st. Vehicle registration raised from $21.50 to $51.50 and the vehicle tax rate went up from 5% to 6%.

Raleigh County resident, Laretta Hill, was upset by this price hike.

"I think its awful because of people who lives on a fixed income and everything is going up but the people's income, and I don't know how people are going to make it here."

For a complete list of the new fees, go to http://www.transportation.wv.gov/DMV/News/Pages/Senate-Bill-1006-Changes-DMV-Fees-Effective-July-1,-2017.aspx