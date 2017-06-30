Backlash over DMV fees - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Backlash over DMV fees

By Riley Phillips, Reporter
The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles raised vehicle and driving service fees through a senate bill that will go into affect on July 1st. Vehicle registration raised from $21.50 to $51.50 and the vehicle tax rate went up from 5% to 6%. 

Raleigh County resident, Laretta Hill, was upset by this price hike.

"I think its awful because of people who lives on a fixed income and everything is going up but the people's income, and I don't know how people are going to make it here."

For a complete list of the new fees, go to http://www.transportation.wv.gov/DMV/News/Pages/Senate-Bill-1006-Changes-DMV-Fees-Effective-July-1,-2017.aspx

