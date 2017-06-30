Security Check for The Greenbrier Classic

If you're planning on going to the Greenbrier Classic - there are some "dos" and "don'ts." Before coming onto the grounds of The Greenbrier - you will have to go through a security checkpoint.

You can bring a clear backpack no larger than a 6x6x6 and you can bring lawn chairs, but they must be out of their bags.Law enforcement from across the area will be involved in keeping The Classic a safe environment.

"With our city governor being on the premises quite often we definitely increase our law enforcement and our entry and exit points a lot more," said Michael Miller, Executive Director of Security Operations.

If you are taking the shuttle bus from the State Fair Grounds, there will be a checkpoint before you get on the shuttle.

You can find a list of items that you can not bring on the back of your ticket.