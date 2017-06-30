Monroe County Commission Begins Bidding On Ambulance Service - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Monroe County Commission Begins Bidding On Ambulance Service

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
UNION -

     People Living in Monroe County are concerned about losing their ambulance service.
     Currently the County is being covered by the Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service, but that coverage is expected to expire on July 15. 
   On Friday, The County Commission started the bidding process and heard proposals from different ambulance companies.They included, Princeton Rescue Squad, White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Service and the current provider, Greenbrier County Emergency service.The next step is for The commission to decide on  which service will best fit the needs of the county.

"We are going to have to put it out on bid at this time and we are seeing who is offering the most coverage and the most for our outside entities and thats where we are at right now, Commissioner Bill Miller said. 

   After the commission decides on the service, they will  have a public  hearing for residents to voice their opinions. 
  That hearing is set for July 5 and will take place at the county courthouse in Union. 

