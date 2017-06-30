New Details released on WV Turnpike flat fee

The West Virginia Parkways Authority released new information regarding flat fees for traveling the turnpike. According to General Manager Greg Barr, the parkways authority now has the ability to issue bonds to finance road projects. and use toll revenues to pay for those bonds. There will also be an annual single flat fee for passenger vehicles using a West Virginia EZPass.

"The Authority anticipates that the bonds will be sold and the new toll rate structure, including the single fee for passenger cars, will be in place by the end of this year," said Mr. Barr.

The new single fee plan will be used solely for unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike. Mr. Barr added that there is still work to be done before they can roll out the new fee. That includes public meetings in Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette and Kanawha Counties, which are all adjacent to the Turnpike.