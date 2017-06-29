Tractor Trailer Wrecks With Pigs On Board

A wild scene unfolded after thousands of piglets were involved in a tractor trailer crash.

It happened Thursday afternoon along the northbound lanes of I-77 In Mercer County. The trailer was carrying about 2,300 piglets.

State Troopers said the driver lost control and the trailer ended up on its side in the median. They also said only about 400 pigs that made it out alive.

After the wreck some of them ran into the woods nearby and the others were rescued by the Mercer County Animal Shelter and drivers.

"Tractor trailer with livestock hauling baby pigs and when lever he was in the left lane according to the driver another truck was crowing him so to avoid an accident he ended Up going left he ended up getting into the gravel and loss control of the vehicle," W.Va. State Trooper Joseph Ellison said.

All of the pigs have been accounted for and are either at the humane society or presumed dead. There's no word yet on if they will be put up for adoption.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

