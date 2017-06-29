DMV Service Fees Set To Increase

For the First time in 40 years DMV fees are going up. Friday is the last day before the fee increases take effect.

Currently, the cost to renew license plates is $30, starting Saturday, July 1 that fee will increase to $51.50.

The

DMV Commissioner, Pat Reed said increases come as a result of Senate Bill 1006 which is aimed at creating jobs and upgrading roads all throughout the mountain state.

"The fees will go $51.50 for a standard vehicle and that will have to be in place when they mail it in if not we'll have to send it back and ask them for a new check," she said.

Below is a complete list of the fee changes for other services at the DMV.

Vehicle Sales Tax, 5% to 6%

Title Fee, $10 to $15

Duplicate Title, $10 to $15

Salvage Title/Cosmetic Loss, $15 to $22.50

Reconstructed Title, $10 to $15

Legal Heir Title Transfer, $0 to $15

Lien Recording, $5 to $10

Registration Transfer, $5.50 to $10.50

Legal Heir Registration Transfer, $0 to $10.50

Duplicate Decals, Plates, and Registrations, $5 to $10

Driver services changes include an increase in fees for the Class E Driver’s License to $5 per year. Adult and Child Identification Cards will also increase by $5 per year. Additional fees include:

Level One GDL Knowledge Test, $7.50 per attempt

Level One GDL Permit Test, $7.50

Level Two GDL Skills Test, $7.50 per attempt

Level Three, Full Class E (18 and over) $5 per year

Class E Knowledge Test, 18 and older, $7.50 per attempt

Class E Permit, 18 and older, $7.50

Duplicate Permits and License, $7.50

Docket Fee, $15.00

Driving Record, $7.50

All online services, as well as the DMV Now kiosks, will be programmed with these new legislative changes to begin July 1, 2017. For more information, visit the DMV web site at dmv.wv.gov or

call 1-800-642-9066.