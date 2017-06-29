Trump Travel Ban Goes into Effect

The Trump administration's travel ban temporarily barring some citizens of six majority-Muslim countries from coming to the United States in now in place.

The ban, which went into effect at 8 p.m. Thursday, is entering into force because of a Supreme Court opinion this week.

The new rules stop people from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Iran and Libya from getting a visa to the United States unless they have a "bona fide" relationship with a close relative, school or business in the U.S.

The order doesn't block anyone with a valid visa from entering the country. Refugees vetted and approved to move to the U.S. through July 6 are also being allowed in.

