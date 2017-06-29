Stay-cations: fun and affordable alternative

Locals looking to stay in the area for vacation can go to the New River Gorge CVB for information

Southern West Virginians have hit the road for their summer vacations, but staying local can be a cheaper alternative to traveling out-of-state.

According to Travel Specialist at the New River Gorge Conventions and Visitors Bureau, Mandy Wriston, there are fun things to do in the area that locals may forget about.

"Just go ahead and do it this year and see what it's about, and that way when you have friends and family come in, you can tell them about it," Wriston said.

The New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau has information and tips for anyone looking to stay local.