Technical crew play major roles at Theatre WV

Theatre West Virginia is wrapping up its last weekend of Footloose, June 29th through July1st, but the actors on stage were not the only stars during this production. The technical crew backstage played a crucial role in the overall production of the show.

According to Theatre West Virginia's Technical Director, Nathan Dunn, the crew designed the lights, the sets, and the costumes for the production. Dunn explained that his role backstage is the reason he does theatre.

"Once the show goes up, its kind of like the most Euphoric feeling you can get and it gives me a sense of happiness every time I see a good production get put up because of the work I put into it," Dunn said.

Dunn also explained how the recent budget cuts to Theatre West Virginia impacted the shows.

"Since we have such a huge stage, not having enough money to build large set pieces, everything that we put out there is just going to seem smaller, smaller and smaller. So the more money to get cut, the less we're capable of doing" explained Dunn.

Theatre West Virginia's production of Hatfields and McCoys will begin on July 5th and run through July 16th. You can go to http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org/2017_tickets to reserve seats.