Church Holds Food Pantry

One church in White Sulphur Spring is changing lives, one belly at a time.

The Emmanuel United Methodist Church has a food pantry that is open to anyone that is hungry. They give out food four times a month.



The first and third Monday and the second and fourth Sunday from five to seven in the evening the food pantry is open.

"We welcome anyone that's hungry, please come to the food pantry, because we want to help everyone," said Louise Feury,

Director of White Sulphur Springs Community Food Pantry.

The church gives out food the first and third Monday and second and fourth Thursday of every month.

They also give free meal on the third Monday of every month.

This pantry serves around 150 families a month.