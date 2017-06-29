WVU Board of Governors Approves Budget and Tuition Increase

The West Virginia University Board of Governors has approved a $1.07 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.



That budget included the approval of tuition and fees for the 2017-2018 school year, which were raised an average of 5%, with housing and dining increasing 3.5 percent.



Those increases will spread across all campuses including the main campus in Morgantown, Health Sciences, Potomac State College and the WVU Institute of Technology.



"We try to keep our tuition as low as possible, said West Virginia President Gordon Gee. "I know there are some institutions that immediately move to raising tuition to cover any deficits. I think that West Virginia University as a land grant university needs to be the people's institution and we need to make sure we do everything we can."



The budget was unanimously approved at Thursday morning's meeting after The Board heard a detailed description of the budget from Vice President for Administration and Finance Narvel Weese and Anjali Halabe, the Assistant Vice President of Finance.



The increase of tuition comes after WVU lost $8.7 million in support from the state budget, and a total of $38 million in the last four years.



"This state has to invest in itself," President Gee said. "We cannot cut ourself to prosperity. That has not worked. It will not work now. It has not worked anywhere. We need to believe in our people. This is a budget that does not believe in the people of West Virginia. This is a budget that says 'we don't believe in you so we're just going to do whatever we have to to get a budget, but our belief in you and you possibilities we just will not invest in that'".



As tuition increases, WVU also included a 5% increase in institutionally funded financial aid up to $160 million.



"Anytime we build in an increase, we also build in student support and financial support and other things," explained President Gee. "We are making a determined effort to never make it impossible for a student to come here."



$7.5 million of the budget is being set aside for a strategic initiatives pool, some of which the University may use for faculty and staff raises later in the year. WVU also detailed $29 million in budget reduction it had made during fiscal year 2017.



"I think what we are doing is re-investing in ourselves," Halabe said. "Even though we are administratively looking for efficiencies and reducing costs, we are also trying to harvest those savings and invest in our people and our facilities."



The following are specific changes in resident tuition per semester year according to a press release from WVU:

Morgantown campus: Undergraduate tuition increases $192, or 4.8 percent, which, when combined with various college tuitions ranges up to 5.95 percent. Graduate tuition increases $225, or 5 percent, which results in a range from 5.2 percent to 9.38 percent when combined with various college tuitions.



Health Science: Undergraduate rises $192, or 4.8 percent, which when combined with college tuition can range from increases of 3.67 percent to 5.95 percent. Graduate goes up $225, or 5 percent, which results in an effective range of 3.39 percent to 6.32 percent. Professional programs are also increased $225, or 5 percent, which results in an effective increase of between 1.51 percent to 7.93 percent.



Keyser campus (Potomac State): $96, or 4.73 percent, which, when combined with specific college tuition results in a range of 4.73 percent to 10.06.



Beckley campus (West Virginia University Institute of Technology): $156 or 4.69 percent, resulting in a range from 4.69 percent to 6.19 percent.

The following are specific changes in non-resident tuition per academic year according to a press release from WVU:

Morgantown campus: Undergraduate tuition increases $564, or 5.02 percent, which, when combined with various college tuitions ranges from 5.16 percent to 5.43 percent. Graduate tuition increases $576, or 4.96 percent, which results in a range from 3.14 percent to 6.36 percent when combined with various college tuitions.



Health Science: Undergraduate rises $564, or 5.026 percent, which when combined with college tuition can range from increases of 2.88 percent to 5 percent. Graduate goes up $576, or 4.96 percent, which results in an effective range of 3.44 percent to 6.3 percent. Professional programs are also increased $576, or 4.96 percent, which results in an effective increase of between 1.98 percent to 7.6 percent.



Keyser campus (Potomac State): $168, or 3.23 percent, which, when combined with specific college tuition results in a range of 3.23 percent to 5.3 percent.



Beckley campus (West Virginia University Institute of Technology): $408 or 4.88 percent, resulting in a range from 4.88 percent to 6.19 percent.

The increased housing and dining meal rates include a $93 for a double room in Morgantown, $66 in Keyser and $167 in Buckley. A 20-meal per week plan in Morgantown will now be $86. A 19-meal plan in Keyser will now be $72 and $102 in Beckley.

"At some of the other institutions that I have served, if it were a five, ten percent increase that would be in the multiple thousands of dollars," said President Gee. "Here it's three four hundred dollars and that is a very modest increase, but that is still money."

WVU Student Body President Blake Humphrey also spoke after the meeting, stating his commitment to keeping the student voice heard in all future budget decisions.

"I understand that this 5% tuition increase, for some it's not as much of a problem, but for others it seriously is. My team and student government will remain absolutely committed to making sure that any and all students who are facing problems or might difficulties with payment have access to our financial aid office, have access to scholarships and grants and other resources to ensure they're able to continue their education at our state's flagship premiere land-grant institution."