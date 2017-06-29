Greenbrier Classic Brings Business to Local Hotels

Local businesses are hoping to see a lot of green as golfers hit the greens of the Old White TPC.

Golfers, fans, and volunteers are getting ready to hit the Old White TPC for the Greenbrier Classic. All of those people need a place to stay, and they're not just staying in Greenbrier County. They're coming to places like the Resort at Glade Springs in Raleigh County.

Terry McGrath with Glade Springs Resort, said, "Usually we're really busy in the summer with good weather. We must say that this year business is probably up about 5 to 10 percent mainly because of the great weather we've been having and the fact that the classic is going to be playing this year."

Ollie Moses, at the Hampton Inn says he hasn't seen a jump in reservations, yet.

"Booking pace has actually been really slow generally we have the concert series and this year that's not happening leading up to the tournament so the pace of booking is really slow because of the concert series not happening," Moses said.

Moses, and other hotel administrators we spoke with tell us there's still time. For now, hotel owners across the region are waiting to see if this year's Classic will be a hole-in-one for business.