It's Been 5 Years Since the Derecho Storm Hit

It's been 5 years since the 2012 derecho storm hit the mountain state.

It left hundreds without power, knocked over trees and damaged homes. Since then, Appalachian Power has implemented changes to get ready, just in case we ever see another big weather event like the 2012 Derecho. AEP made big changes to keep less people in the dark for future storms.

"One of the things we've done is we moved to the incident command storm structure for storm response its very similar to what state and federal government agencies use in times of disaster and that's what we're using now," Appalachian Power Spokesperson, Phil Moye, said.

Moye told us they've also moved to a cycle based tree trimming approach, where crews cut every circuit that they have end-to-end every four years.

