Livestock in the roadway on I-77

A tractor trailer wrecked on I-77 in Mercer County on Thursday, June 29, 2017. It happened at Mile Marker 5.7 in the northbound lanes. That is about halfway between the Bluefield and Princeton exits. Signage indicates that the truck was hauling livestock and that there are animals in the roadway.

Drivers who are traveling on the West Virginia turnpike should use caution while in the area. The Department of Transportation's 511 web site says both lanes headed north are closed. Travelers headed north can use Exit 1 to attempt to get around the accident on Route 460. Southbound drivers can use Exit 9.