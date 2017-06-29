Charleston Police search for suspect in theft investigation

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department are searching for a the person who stole money from a local business. Investigators at the scene said that a suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Virginia St. West.

They were called to the store at around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2017. According to police, employees witnessed what they believed to be a suspicious man. After checking surveillance video, they saw the same suspect walk out with a bank bag.

He was described as a black man wearing a blue and black striped shirt, khaki shorts, and approximately 6 feet tall. The suspect was last seen near Virginia St. East.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the thief, you're asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at (304)348-6400 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or mobile device.