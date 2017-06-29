Marshall University expands beer sales at football stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Beer sales will be allowed throughout Marshall University's stadium for home football games starting this fall.

The school's Board of Governors approved the new policy Wednesday. It includes designation of multiple alcohol-free seating sections.

The athletic department also unveiled plans for two construction projects on the west side of the stadium, to be completed by August. Additional retail space for sale of official Herd athletics merchandise is being added between Gates B and C on the southwest side. On the northwest side, between Gates A and B, the concourse stadium expansion will provide additional space for vendors.

Televisions will also be added in front of the main concession stands throughout Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall's first game of the season is at home Sept. 2 against Miami (Ohio).

