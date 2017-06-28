Lewisburg Enters Into America in Bloom Contest



Lewisburg is flourishing as it enters, once again, into a National contest.

The Lewisburg in Bloom Committee applied to be in the National America in Bloom Contest. Lewisburg will be in the 3,500 to 6,000 population category and will be judged based on six different criteria.



Washington Street in Lewisburg is full of floral decorations. Many local merchants are participating in this as well by placing flowers in front of their businesses.

Judges will visit Lewisburg on July 6th and 7th. They will be looking at the floral display, placement, originality and more.

